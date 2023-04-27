 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's growing economy will become more essential for US businesses: USIBC

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST

President of the US India Business Council (USIBC) Atul Keshap said on Wednesday that US' business-to-business ties with India are directly creating good jobs for the American middle class.

The economic growth of India offers an opportunity for US businesses and advancing the bilateral trade ties might be one of the most important projects of the time, the president of a top American trade body has said.

President of the US India Business Council (USIBC) Atul Keshap said on Wednesday that US' business-to-business ties with India are directly creating good jobs for the American middle class.

He said this year saw US-India bilateral trade cross USD 190 billion, and with that American exports of industrial machinery, pharmaceuticals, and electronics equipment, all increased.

As India continues to grow, its economy will become more essential for American businesses. As its population urbanises and enters the global middle class, its appetite for American goods, innovation, and culture will only expand, he said at an event here on Wednesday.