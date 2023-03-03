 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Gati Shakti scheme being used to map 5G rollout: DPIIT

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

The programme is helping telecom firms plan where to set up their telecom equipment by sharing data about the location of available infrastructure — such as electric poles, traffic lights, etc.

The Economic Survey 2023 noted that the infrastructure expansion has come at a time of crisis when the capital expenditure by the private sector has been subdued. (Representative Image)

The PM Gati Shakti programme is being used to map the rollout of 5G services in India, Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said on March 2.

Infrastructure is one of the biggest challenges with respect to the rollout of 5G services in India. The telecom sector has thus sought the support of Gati Shakti, which will help map out infrastructure that can be used by telecom firms. This is set to cut down network rollout costs and timelines.

“The telecom department is using Gati Shakti for the rollout of 5G services in India. The portal will help them plan where to set up their telecom equipment, what available infrastructure — such as electric poles, traffic lights, et al — can be used, and their location,” said Dawra, addressing a media conference on March 2.

The government aims to make 5G services available in over 200 cities of the country in the next two years, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on October 1, 2022, said to news agency ANI.