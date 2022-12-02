 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

ED records Nora Fatehi's statement in PMLA case against 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Dec 02, 2022 / 07:59 PM IST

Sources said the actor, who featured in popular Bollywood dance numbers such as 'Naach Meri Rani' and 'Kamariya', will be questioned about some more issues related to Chandrashekhar.

Image source: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday recorded the statement of actor Nora Fatehi for more than five hours as part of an ongoing money-laundering probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his associates, official sources said.

Fatehi, 30, has been questioned by the federal agency in the case a few times in the past. The Canadian-born artiste came to India about seven to eight years ago to work in the Hindi film industry.

Sources said the actor, who featured in popular Bollywood dance numbers such as 'Naach Meri Rani' and 'Kamariya', will be questioned about some more issues related to Chandrashekhar. Her statement was being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and she left the ED office in central Delhi after spending over five hours.

She is understood to have been questioned on some new facts that have emerged in the case.

The ED, in its earlier charge sheets filed in this case, had named actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused while Fatehi's statement was included in the same prosecution complaint.

In a statement, Fatehi had told the agency that Chandrashekar's wife Leena Maria Paul (Leena Paulose) had invited her to a charity event at a five-star hotel in Chennai in December 2020 and was offered a new iPhone, a Gucci bag and a BMW car.