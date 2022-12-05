 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI moves Delhi HC challenging statutory bail granted to DHFL's Wadhawan brothers

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 01:56 PM IST

The plea, which was mentioned by the CBI counsel for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Representative image)

The CBI on Monday approached the Delhi High Court challenging the statutory bail granted to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has challenged a trial court's December 3 order granting statutory bail to Wadhawan brothers due to 'incomplete charge sheet'.

The special court, in its order, has said that on merits, the two accused persons might not be entitled to any bail keeping in view the gravity and seriousness of the case.

However, it said the court was 'compelled' to release them from custody under statutory law by giving mandatory concession of default bail due to incomplete charge sheet.

"The CBI cannot be entirely blamed for filing incomplete charge sheet because it was not humanly possible and was also practically very difficult to complete the very big investigation task within a period of 90 days especially when the accused persons themselves took several years altogether to complete the offences," it has said.