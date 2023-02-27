 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Biting the bullet on millets

Pallavi Singhal
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Will the government expand MSP to include other millets besides jowar, bajra, ragi?

Agriculture and food management | India stands at the forefront to promote millets through the International Year of Millets initiative. MSP for all mandated crops is fixed at 1.5 times of all India weighted average cost of production since 2018. Free food grains to about 81.4 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act for one year from January 1, 2023. About 11.3 crore farmers were covered under the Scheme in its April-July 2022-23 payment cycle. Organic Farming has being promoted through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) under the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY). (Image: Reuters)

 

India has been trying to ramp up production of millets and has robustly pushed for their cultivation and consumption in the world. So much so that the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

But limiting the applicability of minimum support prices to just three varieties of millet crops is hampering output at home.

As per an agriculture ministry statement in 2022, India is a major producer of millets, accounting for 80 percent of Asia’s production and 20 percent of global production. However, the government’s farmer’s portal shows that MSPs are only being provided on three millets crops—jowar or sorghum, bajra or pearl millet and ragi or finger millet—-with no price guarantees for other produces in the category, which is affecting the cultivation of other millets.