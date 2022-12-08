LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: PM Modi's victory speech at 6PM today; Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

December 08, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP heads for historic win in Gujarat; Congress posts worst performance as AAP plays spoilsport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday headed for a record victory in Gujarat as counting of votes entered the last leg, giving the ruling party a lead in 100 seats and a win in another 57 seats in the 182-member state assembly.

The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second – it had won 6 seats and was leading in 10 others, while the Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 5 seats.

Others, including independent candidates, were ahead in 4 seats, the Election Commission said as most seats completed counting more than three-fourths of the votes cast in the two-phase elections held earlier this month.

BJP has so far received 53 per cent of the votes counted, while Congress had 27 per cent and AAP 13 per cent.

If the trends continue, the BJP would not only beat its best showing till date -- 127 seats in 2002, but also surpass the all-time record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of late Madhavsinh Solanki.

In winning a seventh term, the party would also equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal.

“People of Gujarat have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leadership once again. If the masses of Gujarat have elected the BJP then we will have live up to the expectations of the people,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also was headed for a handsome win from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad. (PTI)