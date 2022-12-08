LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: PM Modi's victory speech at 6PM today; Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:01 PM IST

The BJP has crossed the required majority of at least 92 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and will form the government for the seventh straight time. BJP has won 93 seats so far and is leading in 64 seats. Congress has currently won seven seats and is leading in nine seats. In 2017 elections, BJP had won 99 seats.

December 08, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: A man paints himself silver amid celebrations

A man from Odisha, Mohan Mohapatra, painted himself silver amid celebrations over BJP victory in Gujarat Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad.

December 08, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

"I congratulate all workers and people of India as AAP has become a national party today. It's a big achievement for us, only few parties have got the national party tag. Its been only ten years of existence. Gujarat which is considered as bastion of BJP, we have made inroads in the state. In first time lakhs of people have voted us. Next time, we will be successful in conquering the state. We fight elections on developmental elections and don't get indulged in abuses. We are decent and honest leaders, party will continue to work for people.I want to tell my party workers in Gujarat to take rest for few days and then show will continue."

December 08, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

December 08, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress's Jignesh Mevani leading with 82,170 votes in Vadgam

Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is currently leading with 82,170 votes in Gujarat's Vagdam constituency. BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela is trailing by 3,930 votes, according to data released by the Election Commission.

The Vadgam Assembly constituency in Banaskantha district is among the keenly watched seats as incumbent MLA Jignesh Mevani, an Independent legislator, seeks re-election as a Congress candidate.

December 08, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress' Jignesh Mevani wins from Vadgam seat in Gujarat

In 2017, he had contested as an independent candidate and later joined Congress.

December 08, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: CM Bhupendra Patel addresses BJP workers In Ahmedabad as they celebrate party's victory

As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is leading on 79 of the total 182 seats in the state.

December 08, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress President M Kharge when asked about the party's poor performance in the elections

I am not taking credit for it... In a democracy wins and losses happen. It's our ideological fight. We will correct the shortcomings and continue to fight.

December 08, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on HP & Gujarat poll results, Raipur

"High command will decide next CM of HP. Priyanka Gandhi's 10-pointer manifesto worked there. Gujarat's results are shocking as situation during the campaigning was different, a surprising victory for BJP."

December 08, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gujarat votes for politics of development, says Purnesh Modi

Some years ago, here prevailed politics of vote banking, divide & rule because of which people were fed up and they started voting for BJP: Purnesh Modi, BJP candidate from Surat

December 08, 2022 / 04:08 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to lead BJP's celebrations in Delhi this evening

As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursdaymade history afterrecording its biggest-ever win in the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the state for over twelve years, is all set to lead his party’s celebrations.

BJP will celebrate its massive win at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm today evening. Read more.