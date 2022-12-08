LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: PM Modi's victory speech at 6PM today; Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: "I congratulate all workers and people of India as AAP has become a national party today. It's a big achievement for us, only few parties have got the national party tag. It's been only ten years of existence. Gujarat which is considered as bastion of BJP, we have made inroads in the state," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: The votes that have been polled in are being counted by the Election Commission of India, which was held in two phases. The result is scheduled to be declared today as the counting concludes for the 182-member assembly.
The BJP has crossed the required majority of at least 92 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections and will form the government for the seventh straight time. BJP has won 93 seats so far and is leading in 64 seats. Congress has currently won seven seats and is leading in nine seats. In 2017 elections, BJP had won 99 seats.
A man paints himself silver amid celebrations
A man from Odisha, Mohan Mohapatra, painted himself silver amid celebrations over BJP victory in Gujarat Assembly polls, in Ahmedabad.
Arvind Kejriwal thanks voters as AAP becomes national party
"I congratulate all workers and people of India as AAP has become a national party today. It's a big achievement for us, only few parties have got the national party tag. Its been only ten years of existence. Gujarat which is considered as bastion of BJP, we have made inroads in the state. In first time lakhs of people have voted us. Next time, we will be successful in conquering the state. We fight elections on developmental elections and don't get indulged in abuses. We are decent and honest leaders, party will continue to work for people.I want to tell my party workers in Gujarat to take rest for few days and then show will continue."
Congress's Jignesh Mevani leading with 82,170 votes in Vadgam
Congress candidate Jignesh Mevani is currently leading with 82,170 votes in Gujarat's Vagdam constituency. BJP's Manibhai Jethabhai Vaghela is trailing by 3,930 votes, according to data released by the Election Commission.
The Vadgam Assembly constituency in Banaskantha district is among the keenly watched seats as incumbent MLA Jignesh Mevani, an Independent legislator, seeks re-election as a Congress candidate.
In 2017, he had contested as an independent candidate and later joined Congress.
CM Bhupendra Patel addresses BJP workers In Ahmedabad as they celebrate party's victory
As per the official EC trends, BJP has won 79 seats and is leading on 79 of the total 182 seats in the state.
Congress President M Kharge when asked about the party's poor performance in the elections
I am not taking credit for it... In a democracy wins and losses happen. It's our ideological fight. We will correct the shortcomings and continue to fight.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on HP & Gujarat poll results, Raipur
"High command will decide next CM of HP. Priyanka Gandhi's 10-pointer manifesto worked there. Gujarat's results are shocking as situation during the campaigning was different, a surprising victory for BJP."
Gujarat votes for politics of development, says Purnesh Modi
Some years ago, here prevailed politics of vote banking, divide & rule because of which people were fed up and they started voting for BJP: Purnesh Modi, BJP candidate from Surat
PM Modi to lead BJP's celebrations in Delhi this evening
As the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursdaymade history afterrecording its biggest-ever win in the Gujarat Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who headed the state for over twelve years, is all set to lead his party’s celebrations.
BJP will celebrate its massive win at its Delhi headquarters at 6 pm today evening. Read more.
Ravindra Jadeja's wife & BJP's Rivaba Jadeja heads for record-breaking win in Gujarat on her debut
Rivaba Jadeja, the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) face from the Jamnagar North constituency in the Gujarat Assembly Elections. Despite having no major experience in politics or fighting elections, Rivaba is heading for a comfortable win in Jamnagar North assembly seat, where she is leading with more than 50,000 votes (at the time of writing this article) against AAP’s Karshanbhai Karmur.
The BJP had dropped sitting MLA of Jamnagar North Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and given ticket to Rivaba Jadeja. Clearly, Rivaba has lived up to the party’s expectations as she is on her way to register a record-breaking win on her much-talked about debut. She has also been a member of Karni Sena and was made the president of its women’s wing in 2018. Read more.
CM Bhupendra Patel wins Ghatlodia seat by a margin of 1.92 lakh votes
Congress wins Danilimda despite splitting votes with AAP
The Congress party on Thursday won the Muslim and Dalit-dominated Danilimda assembly segment in Ahmedabad city, despite the AAP and AIMIM cutting into its votes and the BJP putting up a strong fight.
Sitting Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar won by defeating his nearest rival, BJP's Nareshbhai Vyas, by a margin of 13,525 votes.
Parmar polled 68,906 votes compared to 55381 votes cast in favour of Vyas. AAP candidate Soma Kapadia polled 22,934 votes, while AIMIM's Kaushika Parmar garnered 2,464 votes, according to provisional data of the Election Commission. Read more.
J Thakor holds AAP & Asaduddin Owaisi accountable for Congress' cut
It is true that AAP & Asaduddin Owaisi were one of the reasons behind the vote cut (of Congress) during the polls. We'll hold a meeting soon to analyze the shortcomings.I hope the next govt will fulfill its promises, saysJ Thakor, Gujarat Congress president.
Rajkot's deputy Mayor Darshita Shah wins from Rajkot west constituency
BJP candidate Darshita Shahhas won her seat from Rajkot West seat by 1,05,975 votes. The seat was formally held by former CM Vijay Rupani, who won it by a margin of 53,755 votes in 2017. Rupani opted out of the election this year.
BJP heads for historic win in Gujarat; Congress posts worst performance as AAP plays spoilsport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday headed for a record victory in Gujarat as counting of votes entered the last leg, giving the ruling party a lead in 100 seats and a win in another 57 seats in the 182-member state assembly.
The Congress party was seen finishing a distant second – it had won 6 seats and was leading in 10 others, while the Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 5 seats.
Others, including independent candidates, were ahead in 4 seats, the Election Commission said as most seats completed counting more than three-fourths of the votes cast in the two-phase elections held earlier this month.
BJP has so far received 53 per cent of the votes counted, while Congress had 27 per cent and AAP 13 per cent.
If the trends continue, the BJP would not only beat its best showing till date -- 127 seats in 2002, but also surpass the all-time record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of late Madhavsinh Solanki.
In winning a seventh term, the party would also equal the Left Front's feat in West Bengal.
“People of Gujarat have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leadership once again. If the masses of Gujarat have elected the BJP then we will have live up to the expectations of the people,” said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also was headed for a handsome win from Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad. (PTI)
BJP candidate Rameshbhai Virjibai Tilala wins Rajkot south seat
Rameshbhai Virjibai Tilala, contesting for the BJP, wonhis seat from Rajkot West seat by 78,864 votes.
"BJP has developed Gujarat. We will serve the people of Gujarat, says Alpesh Thakor
"BJP has developed Gujarat. We will serve the people ofGujarat.It's a bumper win. We said earlier also that we will win over 150 seats," says Alpesh Thakor, BJP's candidate from Gandhinagar South seat.
BJP national president JP Nadda congratulates the elected winners
Congress Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma resigns
Raghu Sharma takes responsibility for party's debacle in the western state.
AAP becoming national party thanks to people of Gujarat: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party is on course to become a national party thanks to the votes given by the people of Gujarat.
With counting of votes crossing the halfway mark in most constituencies of Gujarat, the BJP has received 53 per cent of the votes counted, while the Congress has 27 per cent and the AAP 13 per cent.
"Due to the votes given by the people ofGujarat, the AAP is today becoming a national party. The politics of education and health is making a mark for the first time in the country. Congratulations to the entire country on this," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Read more.
AAP CM face Isudan Gadhvi defeated in Khambhalia
BJP workers in Bhopal celebrate win
BJP leaders and workers dance to celebrate the party’s decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Bhopal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi's politics of development has once again won in Gujarat, says Pradipsinh Vaghela
I thank the people of the state: Pradipsinh Vaghela, General Secretary, BJP Gujarat
BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja holds a roadshow in Jamnagar, along with husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja
-As per official EC trends, she is leading with a margin of 50,456 votes over AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:
BJP's Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal wins Morbi seat, the place where a bridge collapsed earlier this year killing over 130 people.
Verdict on expected lines, but does not reflect nation's mood, says Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said the verdict of the Gujarat Assembly election was on expected lines, but it doesn't reflect the mood of the nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared headed for a record victory in Gujarat as trends available after five rounds of voting showed the party was leading in 155 of the state's 182 assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month. (PTI)
Gujarat has given an unprecedented mandate to PM Modi's BJP, says Amit Shah
People have given befitting reply to those who insulted Gujarat, says Harsh Sanghavi
-As BJP inches closer to a record-breaking victory in Gujarat, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi on Thursday said that the people have given a befitting reply to those who insulted the state.
Gujarat CM will take oath at 2pm on 12th December
- PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony, mentioned State BJP Chief CR Patil.
Celebrations broke out in Gandhinagar as the BJP nears a record-breaking victory in Gujarat Assembly polls
-Cheif Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Patil exchanged sweets while celebrating the party's victory.
Every worker of BJP is committed to public service, says Gujarat CM
-The results of Gujarat Elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service, says Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel
-The people of Gujarat have chosen nationalists. The victory was possible only because of workers' dedication. PM Narendra Modi's kept guiding us and we repeated the government again with a thumping majority.
I am thankful to party workers and people of Gujarat for giving us the opportunity to serve again, says Gujarat BJP President CR Patil
The credit of our success goes to PM Narendra Modi: CR Patil
-The credit of our success goes to PM Narendra Modi. People of Gujarat love him and always reposed faith in his leadership, says Gujarat BJP president CR Patil to media .
-Union Home Minister Amit Shah supervised the campaign and motivated the party workers, he adds.
We are going to form government in Gujarat with a thumping majority: CR Patil
-We are going to form government in Gujarat with a thumping majority, says Gujarat BJP president CR Patil to media .
It's a win of BJP's work, the removal of Art 370, says Hardik Patel
-It's a win of BJP's work, the removal of Art 370. We'll focus on the work to be done in next 20 yrs. There was no competition with AAP. Viramgam made Hardik Patel win for the further development of constituency, says Hardik Patel, BJP.
Bharatiya Janata Party leading in 150 seats and win 3 seats in Gujarat
-BharatiyaJanataParty leading in 150 seats and win 3 seats in Gujarat, as stated by the Election Commission of India.
Celebrations begin in Gujarat as BJP nears record victory margin
BJP leader Hardik Patel has won the Viramgam Assembly seat by a margin of over 19,000 votes
-The 28-year-old leader came to prominence in 2015 spearheading the Patidar agitation against the state BJP government, demanding Other Backward Class (OBC) status and reservation in government jobs and education for Patidars.
-He made his debut in electoral politics in 2019, when he joined the Indian National Congress.
BJP poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat, Congress ahead in Himachal Pradesh
-The BJP was on Thursday poised for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a record seventh straight term but was behind the Congress in Himachal Pradesh which could go with the trend of alternative governments in the hill state.
Hardik Patel wins from Viramgam
We will do everything to protect democracy as BJP can do anything, says Vikramaditya Singh
-We will do everything to protect democracy as BJP can do anything: Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on being asked about shifting party MLAs out of Himachal Pradesh
-Congress leads in 38 seats, BJP - 26 & 1 win, & Independent - 3
BJP leading in all the 27 tribal Assembly constituencies of Gujarat
-BJP is currently leading in all the 27 tribal Assembly constituencies of Gujarat.
PM Modi's politics of development has won again, says BJP Gujarat Gen Secy
As BJP inched closer to shattering all records in the Gujarat Assembly election, BJP’s state general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela said PM Modi’s “politics of development has once again won in Gujarat”.
BJP is currently leading on 159 seats while the Congress and AAP are nowhere close.
Manifestation of development-anchored work by BJP, under the leadership of PM, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
I'm commenting on something which was widely expected. It's the actual manifestation of the kind of development-anchored work that BJP, under the leadership of PM, has been undertaking. It's a model for the whole country:Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Gujarat Election Result
BJP's Rivaba jumps ahead to first spot after trailing in initial trends
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Jamnagar North seat Rivaba Jadeja, who was earlier trailing at the third spot in the early hours of counting of votes, is now leading. According to the latest trends by the Election Commission, Rivaba - who is contesting against AAP's Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja - is leading with 14,905 votes. The AAP candidate is placed at the second spot with 7,235 votes and the Congress candidate has received 5,288 votes.
Gujarat model is being endorsed, accepted by people, says Pralhad Joshi on BJP's lead in assembly polls
As the BJP makes a clear lead in the assembly elections in the state, parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday said that the Gujarat model is being endorsed and accepted by people. "Gujarat model under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being endorsed and accepted by people since 2000-2001. The model that we are presenting before the nation is being accepted. I congratulate the people and BJP of Gujarat and our party workers. It's one of the biggest ever records in polling history," Joshi said on BJP's massive lead in Gujarat.
Congress posts first win, Imran Khedawala secures Jamalpur Khadia in Ahmedabad
Congress registers first win, Imran Khedawala secures seat from Jamalpur Khadia AS in Ahmedabad
BJP candidate for Jamnagar North Rivaba leads after trailing in 3rd spot initially
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife and BJP candidate for Jamnagar North constituency Rivaba Jadeja is now leading in the seat. She was trailing in the third spot as per initial trends.
BJP's Kantilal Amrutiya leading from Morbi by 16000 votes.
Amrutiya was seen in several viral videos wearing a life tube and trying to rescue people who fell into the river after the cables of the century-old bridge snapped on October 30.