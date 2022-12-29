 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Always work for those in need: Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Addressing a gathering at Bodh Gaya in Bihar, the Dalai Lama said he has no ill will against those who provoke anger in him.

Dalai Lama

Urging people to work for those in need, the Dalai Lama on Thursday said if a person is a believer he needs to think of others.

"If you are a believer, you need to think of others. If you only think of yourself that is not what is expected of you, always work for those who are in need," he said.

"We are born human beings, and wherever I may be, I will continue to work for humanity," he added.

PTI
TAGS: #Bodh Gaya #Current Affairs #Dalai Lama #India
first published: Dec 29, 2022 11:05 am