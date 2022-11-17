 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

5G can boost up to 2% of India’s GDP by 2030, amounting to $180 billion: Nasscom

Aishwarya Dabhade
Nov 17, 2022 / 06:17 PM IST

Globally, 5G mobile subscriptions are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 50 percent and are likely to enable a $1.5 trillion revenue potential by 2030.

Representative image

After three years of telecom companies' deployment of 5G services worldwide, the Indian telecom industry has greeted the long-awaited next-gen services as a mark of inevitable stride. The shift from 2G - which was launched in 1991 - to 5G has resulted in rapid upgradation in customer experience.

While still at a nascent stage and undergoing phased deployment across the country, the 5G service is expected to contribute up to 2 percent of India’s GDP by 2030, amounting to approximately $180 billion, according to a report by NASSCOM, the technology-focused trade association and advocacy group.

Internet penetration in India has been advancing faster than the other countries in the past and is poised to grow significantly higher in the future as well. The rise in internet penetration in India, according to the report, is mainly attributed to the smartphone revolution and the Digital India initiative.

Telecom subscriptions in India saw a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 3.37 percent between 2015 and 2019. Meanwhile, during the same period, internet subscribers in India grew at a CAGR of 20.5 percent, the report added.

Data consumption in India saw an unprecedented jump from a mere 828 million GB in 2014 to 76,320 million GB in 2019, at a CAGR of 113 percent. A little over 40 million new users were added to 4G in 2021, with a total count standing at 740 million today. The report also added that there are 10 million active 5G handsets in India, with 30 million new shipments received in 2021.

Around 71 percent of the total GHz capacity offered in the first 5G auction round was acquired for over Rs 1.5 Lakh crores (~$20 billion).