 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

You are staring at a problem: Check your typing speed and how you use that computer mouse

AFP
Apr 12, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Stress and anxiety: Researchers say people who are stressed move the mouse pointer more often and less precisely and cover longer distances on the screen

Increased levels of stress negatively impact our brain's ability to process information. This also affects our motor skills (Image: Canva)

If your office is giving you stress, here's another reason why you must log-off in time to keep your heart healthy. A new research suggests that the way you type and use your computer mouse can be better stress indicators than your heart rate. They added that their model could help prevent chronic stress.

Researchers at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ) said they had used new data and machine learning to develop a fresh model for detecting stress levels at work, based solely on the way people type or use their mouse. "How we type on our keyboard and move our mouse seems to be a better predictor of how stressed we feel in an office environment than our heart rate," mathematician and study author Mara Nagelin said.

For the study, the ETHZ researchers observed 90 participants in the lab performing close-to-reality office tasks, like planning appointments or recording and analysing data. They recorded the participants' mouse and keyboard behaviour as well as their heart rates, and regularly asked the participants how stressed they felt.

While some participants were allowed to work undisturbed, half the group were repeatedly interrupted with chat messages and were also asked to take part in a job interview. They determined that stressed people type and move their mouse differently from relaxed people. "People who are stressed move the mouse pointer more often and less precisely and cover longer distances on the screen," Nagelin said.