World Obesity Day: What is obesity, why is it a problem, and the truth about fat loss

Dr Anushikha Dhankhar
Mar 04, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

Every second person in the world is likely to be obese by 2035. It's important to understand the health, economic and social repercussions.

Obesity is a risk factor for health conditions like diabetes. Conversely, insulin resistance and diabetes are also risk factors for obesity. (Image: Julia Larson via Pexels)

The conversation around obesity and weight loss needs to rapidly evolve, to reflect a deeper scientific understanding of obesity, its health effects, why some people put on weight faster and have greater difficulty shedding it than others, and how to get to a healthier body and mind.

An easy and inexpensive way to diagnose obesity is to look at the body mass index - a BMI of 30kg/m2 or more is categorized as obesity. BMI measures the body's fat percentage relative to height and weight.

The fifth annual World Obesity Atlas, 2023 reported that approximately 2.6 billion people suffered from obesity in the year 2020. This number is expected to rise to more than 4 billion (excluding children under 5 years) by 2035. At this rate, the global economic burden of obesity will be US$4 trillion of potential income in 2035 (3 percent of the global GDP).

Reasons why more people are getting obese