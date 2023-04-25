 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
White, brown, red, or black? Make a smart choice with rice

Nivi Shrivastava
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:15 AM IST

If you have diabetes, stay away from white rice. Brown rice is good for your heart health. Sift through the clutter of misinformation and choose the right variety for yourself.

Polished white rice is also a major cause of a spike in the Glycaemic Index (GI), making it harmful for patients with diabetes (Image: Pixabay)

Like it or hate it, you cannot ignore it - rice, a staple across the globe, is one of the most consumed grains on the planet and has been the prime source of carbohydrates for centuries. While white rice is quite popular in India, there are varieties of red, brown, black, and sticky rice consumed across the country for various health benefits.

From an array of choices and types of rice available in the market, one can choose the best one that suits the palate and dietary requirements. We give you a lowdown on how to make the right choice.

A little expensive, basmati rice is majorly used in biryanis (Image: Pixabay)

What rice varieties top nutrition charts?