 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Mediterranean diet can help fight and prevent cancer. Here's how

Dr Anushikha Dhankhar
Jan 21, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Thanks to the essential nutrients, vitamins and antioxidants in it, the Mediterranean diet promotes healthy cell and tissue growth and discourages abnormal cell growth which is seen in cancer.

The Mediterranean diet includes plenty of plant-based foods, moderate amounts of dairy products, seafood, whole grains and good-quality olive oil. (Photo: Dana Tentis via Pexels)

If you are looking to improve your overall health and reduce your risk of chronic diseases including cancer, look into the Mediterranean diet.

People often refer to the Mediterranean diet as more of a lifestyle than just a diet. It is based on the traditional cuisine of the countries surrounding the Mediterranean Sea.

Sceptical? Read on to know what the Mediterranean diet is, its components and health benefits, and how it can help fight and prevent cancer:

What is the Mediterranean Diet?

The Mediterranean diet represents the traditional dietary habits of countries around the Mediterranean Sea, such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. This diet focuses on eating plenty of plant-based foods, moderate amounts of dairy products, fish and seafood, and olive oil.

Studies have found that people who follow the Mediterranean diet are healthier as they are more likely to be physically and socially active. This social aspect is also one of the key components of the Mediterranean diet and is believed to contribute to its health benefits.