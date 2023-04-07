How to get fit in minutes | The power of micro workouts: Burn fat, build muscle, boost endurance

Micro workouts, also known as workout snacks or trigger sessions, are the newest buzzword in the fitness industry, particularly among Gen Z and people with busy lifestyles who struggle to find time for longer exercise sessions in the gym or home. These short, high-intensity exercises are typically done for a brief duration, ranging from a few minutes to 5-10 minutes, and are designed to be efficient and effective in achieving fitness goals.

Many fitness experts have started vouching for these quick-fire workout sessions, saying that these are perfect to burn fat, build muscle (increase muscle mass), and improve endurance by improving cardiovascular health, among other benefits.

What is it, and can it help us get healthier?

Micro workouts are short, intense bursts of activity that can be done in small segments, around 5-10 minutes, anywhere, anytime in the day, says Ruchii Sharma, Nutritionist at Chicnutrix. Known for improving respiratory and cardiovascular health, she feels such sessions help raise your metabolism and squeeze the benefits of working out into smaller time frames.

So whether you opt for jogging on the spot, bodyweight exercises, or barbell routines, micro workouts allow you to get creative while planning your workouts.

World Health Day 2023 | Personalized medicine and the future of diagnostics and drug therapy A recent study by the American Heart Association showed short exercise duration of 5-10 minutes done throughout the day reduces mortality, and multiple scattered sets of moderate to vigorous activity for 150 minutes week burn calories and help one to stay fit. Dr. Juhi Saxena, physiotherapist and Fitness Coach at Humm Care, lists some other benefits of such routines. Burning of fat: Short duration High intensity increases the oxygen supply to muscles leading to the “afterburn effect” which requires a high amount of energy even post-workout. Muscle building: Short exercises promote the level of testosterone and growth hormone level which increases the metabolism promoting the growth of bones and muscle tissues. Endurance: These workouts promote greater VO2 ( Volume of Oxygen) Some easy micro workouts you can do either at home or office Burpees with push-up: Squat down, stand back up, then kick forward with the right leg. Bring the right leg back, squat again, then kick forward with the left leg as you stand. Continue alternating sides. Burpees with push-up (Image: Dr Juhi Saxena / Humm Care) Plank: Try to hold a plank for as long as you can until your form fails. Aim for at least 15 seconds to start, then increase your time as you gain more core strength. If you have a little extra time, rest for one minute, then repeat the circuit again. Five minute plank (Image: Dr Juhi Saxena / Humm Care) Body weight squats: Perform 15 bodyweight squats. Squats (Image: Dr Juhi Saxena / Humm Care) If you have a flight of stairs with at least 10 steps, you can squeeze in a workout right here. You can walk up and down, increase the pace, and incorporate lunges. This is a great cardiovascular exercise and works multiple muscles in your body. Skipping the elevator and using the stairs also help. Jump rope for a few minutes between calls or meetings. This is an easy way to boost heart health and strengthen the core of your body. It also helps achieve a calorie deficit, which is excellent if you are trying to lose weight. For triceps (Image: Dr Juhi Saxena / Humm Care) If you have a dog, try to jog with them every time you take them out for a walk. Try to add a 3-minute plank before your shower. Mixing in such exercises is going to boost your health.

