How to get fit in minutes | The power of micro workouts: Burn fat, build muscle, boost endurance

Nivedita
Apr 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST

Exercise tips: Micro workouts are short, high-intensity exercises that help burn fat and build muscle. If you have a busy lifestyle, these routines are your best bet for maximum fitness gains

Whether you opt for jogging on the spot, bodyweight exercises, or barbell routines, micro workouts allow you to get creative while planning your workouts (Image: Pixabay)

Micro workouts, also known as workout snacks or trigger sessions, are the newest buzzword in the fitness industry, particularly among Gen Z and people with busy lifestyles who struggle to find time for longer exercise sessions in the gym or home. These short, high-intensity exercises are typically done for a brief duration, ranging from a few minutes to 5-10 minutes, and are designed to be efficient and effective in achieving fitness goals.

Many fitness experts have started vouching for these quick-fire workout sessions, saying that these are perfect to burn fat, build muscle (increase muscle mass), and improve endurance by improving cardiovascular health, among other benefits.

What is it, and can it help us get healthier?

Micro workouts are short, intense bursts of activity that can be done in small segments, around 5-10 minutes, anywhere, anytime in the day, says Ruchii Sharma, Nutritionist at Chicnutrix. Known for improving respiratory and cardiovascular health, she feels such sessions help raise your metabolism and squeeze the benefits of working out into smaller time frames.