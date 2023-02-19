How running can help you cope with stress at work

By Kate Black, Northumbria University, Newcastle and Russell Warhurst, Northumbria University, Newcastle

If grabbing your trainers and heading out for a run is your way of coping with a stressful week at work, you’re not alone. According to England Athletics, more than six million adults in England ran at least once a week in 2021, and around two-thirds cite reducing stress as a reason for running.

Running is a valuable way to help us deal with stress, including from our jobs. Our research investigated how taking part in “parkrun” – a weekly organised mass 5km run held globally – affected employees from a range of organisation sizes and types. It shows that running can help us to manage the expectations, frustrations and pressures of contemporary work more effectively.

Research suggests that one in seven of us experience mental health problems associated with their work. And research also shows that our work lives are becoming more intense – we face the expectation to get more done at work and to do it more quickly. This may make us feel as though we are never quite good enough, and it sets us up for failure. Repeated failure can translate into us feeling that we ourselves are a failure.

