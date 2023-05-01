 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exercise tips: The right way to breathe when lifting weights in fitness routine

Nivedita
May 01, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

Exercise tips: Whether you are focused on hitting the perfect deadlift or bench pressing higher than you ever have, using your breath effectively is critical when it comes to an injury-free fitness routine.

Your fitness and health depends on how well you breathe, and by holding your breath while weightlifting, you put yourself in danger (Image: Pixabay)

Are you obsessed with the physiques of actors such as Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and others and push yourself to the brink to reach your fitness goals while exercising in the gym? Remember, if you follow a healthy diet plan and an exercise routine, you can also have a physique like them. However, your success will depend on one critical element: how you keep yourself injury free while lifting weights. A proper breathing technique, all fitness experts will say, is crucial in saving yourself from long-term injuries.

Strength training involves using weights to improve muscular strength, improving our metabolism, bone density, and our overall health and fitness. But while many newbies in the gym are concerned about their posture or increasing the number of reps, they ignore a critical component: how they breathe. Whether you are focused on hitting the perfect deadlift or bench pressing higher than you ever have, using your breath effectively is one of the most powerful tools at your disposal.

Your fitness and health depends on how well you breathe, and by holding your breath while weightlifting, you put yourself in danger. “If you are simply focused on 'powering through' your heavy workout while holding your breath, you are setting yourself up for long-term injuries. Proper breathing while working out allows more control and even helps you to lift more,” says Rishabh Telang, Fitness Expert, Cultfit.