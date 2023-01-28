 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Budget 2023 could accelerate India’s transition to a greener economy

Sneha Mahale
Jan 28, 2023 / 03:45 AM IST

Several positive climate and environmental measures are expected to be announced in the upcoming budget.

A strong focus on green energy is expected in Budget 2023. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

At the COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced certain targets for India. These included turning net-zero by 2070, and increasing the share of renewable energy to 50 percent by 2030. To this end, in 2022-23, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was allocated Rs 3,030 crore.

Other key highlight with regards to the environment included:

▪ The issuing of Sovereign Green Bonds (SRGB) for mobilising resources for green infrastructure. The proceeds would be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy.

▪ The formulation of battery swapping policy to promote the electric vehicles sector. To achieve the goal of 280 GW of installed solar power by 2030, an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore was made for a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing of high-efficiency solar modules.