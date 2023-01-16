 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Globally, wildfires cost USD 50 bln every year; AI can help fight them: WEF

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:59 PM IST

The US has experienced around 1.5 million wildfires since 2000 while in Australia, more than 3 billion animals were killed or displaced in the 2019-2020 bushfire season.

The average annual global cost of wildfires is around USD 50 billion, the World Economic Forum said on Monday as it pitched for use of artificial intelligence in fighting them and containing carbon emissions caused by such tragedies.

In a report released on the first day of its five-day annual meeting, WEF said that global wildfires in 2021 released an estimated 6,450 mega tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere.

This devastating trend is set to continue, affecting lives and livelihoods the world over, WEF said while citing data from the World Meteorological Organisation, which predicts an increase in extreme fires globally of up to 30 per cent by 2050.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), 30 per cent of the world's population is exposed to deadly heat waves on more than 20 days a year.

Referring to its FireAId initiative, launched last year to address the wildfire crisis with the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence), WEF said it was successfully piloted by Koc Holding in the South Aegean and West Mediterranean region of Turkiye in 2022.