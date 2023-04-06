 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsEducation

Govt releases pre-draft of new National Curriculum Framework for school education, seeks feedback

Apr 06, 2023 / 08:41 PM IST

"This is a pre-draft of the NCF-SE, which still requires several rounds of discussion within the National Steering Committee. Feedback from diverse stakeholders will further help NSC to look critically into different modalities and approaches that this framework is proposing," the ministry said in a statement.

According to ministry officials, the textbooks as per the new NCF will be introduced from next year. (Representative Image)

The Education Ministry released a "pre-draft" of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education on Thursday and invited suggestions from stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers and scholars.

"This is a pre-draft of the NCF-SE, which still requires several rounds of discussion within the National Steering Committee. Feedback from diverse stakeholders will further help NSC to look critically into different modalities and approaches that this framework is proposing," the ministry said in a statement.

It said feedback from students, parents, teachers, teacher educators, experts, scholars and professionals is necessary given the diverse needs of students, multiple pedagogic approaches and learning-teaching material at the different stages of school education.

According to ministry officials, the textbooks as per the new NCF will be introduced from next year.