Sugar prices drop as crude oil slips, expectations rise on Brazil's sugar output

Moneycontrol News
Apr 27, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

This came in right after sugar prices underwent pressure after Conab’s projection stated that Brazil’s 2023-24 sugar output would climb by 4.7% YoY to about 38.8 MMT, as crops were seen recovering from the adverse weather from the previous season.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association reported last Wednesday that India’s sugar production has declined to 328 lakh tonnes.

Sugar prices have fallen back right after the 11-year high and have thus recorded moderate losses as the stock market falls again. Sugar is currently trading at Rs 234.70, with a fall of 1.51%.  Crude oil has seen a slump of over 2%, which has sparked long liquidation pressure in sugar futures.

Managing Director, MEIR also commented on the situation. "Sugar prices across the world, India is very well controlled due to export restrictions, but in long run farmers need to be ensured they will be paid well to continue to grow enough sugarcane for exports, domestic supply & ethanol."

Sugar prices had sharply risen over the past 5 weeks to 11-year highs on April 26 due to tighter supply across the world. The Indian Sugar Mills Association reported last Wednesday that India’s sugar production has declined to 328 lakh tonnes. India is the world’s second largest sugar producer right after Brazil. India’s food secretary also stated that India may not allow additional export of sugar this year due to the lack of sugar production, and thus has only allowed the country to export 6MMT of sugar for the year, which is a downfall of 46% compared to the previous year when 11.2MMT sugar was otherwise exported.