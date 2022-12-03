 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fuel Prices on December 3: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

Moneycontrol News
Dec 03, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

In Delhi, petrol and diesel cost Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27 a litre.

(Representative Image)

Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on December 3, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed.

Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63/litre and Rs 94.24/litre in Chennai and at Rs 106.03/litre and Rs 92.76/litre in Kolkata, respectively.

Whereas, oil prices settled largely unchanged on December 1, retreating from an early rally built on dollar weakness and hopes for improved fuel demand in China after COVID-19 curbs were eased in two major Chinese cities.

Brent Crude futures settled 9 cents lower at $86.88 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures settled at $81.22 a barrel, up 67 cents or 0.8 percent.

