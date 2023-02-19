 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cheteshwar Pujara vs Mohammad Azharuddin: Why cricket needs a scale for aggregate records

Abhishek Mukherjee
Feb 19, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

With the number of matches going up, cricketers will play more matches than they would have in previous generations. As a result, the aggregate record will not only lie with the most recent generation, legends of the yesteryear will slide down the ladder.

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recently played his 100th Test match.

On the morning of the Delhi Test match, as cricket fans celebrated Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test, I got a message in a WhatsApp group: how is it possible that Pujara has played more Tests than Mohammad Azharuddin?

This bizarre question somehow made sense. Since the 1960s, Azharuddin was the first Indian captain with an unquestioned, uninterrupted stint at the helm that lasted longer than five years.

Towering in every sense of the word, Azharuddin was the senior man of the Indian team of the 1990s as future giants like Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble established themselves. And all that was after he had spent five years in the Indian team, playing under five captains.