Jhulan Goswami: Being a fast bowler is not easy, every delivery is hard work

Jhulan Goswami was a woman from the future in 2002. The athletic fast bowler, a rare find back in the day, arrived on the scene when the Indian women's cricket team did not have the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cushion. She contributed heavily during the transition and played in two World Cup finals in 2005 and 2017.

After a two-decade-long career, the seasoned campaigner hung up her boots last week. Goswami played her final international game against England at Lord's, and besides the 3-0 ODI series win, the 39-year-old retired as the top wicket-taker in women's internationals with 355 scalps.

Back in India and still in the game mode, the once-in-a-generation multi-format cricketer spoke about the art of fast bowling and what young cricketers need to do to chase their dreams. Excerpts:

It is rare to see a fast bowler operating for 20 years, especially in women's cricket. What was the secret to your longevity?

Fast bowling is the art of athleticism. So one needs to be athletic and fit, and the person needs to develop the skill over the years. Power, skills and endurance are crucial with the right kind of training. Being a fast bowler is not easy. It involves a lot of effort and is difficult compared to other things in cricket. Every single delivery is hard work. And a lot of things need to be kept in mind simultaneously - accuracy, line and length.

What would be your cherished moments in this 20-year journey?

Making my debut for India was a big moment in 2002. Then, going to England and beating them in the Test series, reaching two World Cup finals and a few more games in England. I can tell you more if I try to remember tour by tour. But behind every win, there was commitment, effort and planning. You feel satisfied if you succeed in your planning to win a game. Every victory has equal importance to me.

You saw the change in women's cricket when BCCI took over. It must have inspired all of you to do better on the field.

The change was needed, or else we wouldn't be where we are. The Women's Cricket Association of India had the passion, but there was no infrastructure or sponsorship to get the ball rolling. Under the BCCI, the girls could train on international grounds across India and play more games. The BCCI took care of the basics. The finances improved and travelling was smoother. If you do the basics right, the rest falls in place.

You and Mithali Raj have been role models for most of the current crop of Indian cricketers. Who were your role models back then?

We didn't have role models as we have been to the next generation, but there were seniors from whom we learnt a lot. I would observe what they did on the field, how they switched on and off and how they prepared before a game. I used to have a lot of conversations, too, which helped me.

I know women's IPL is still not official, but if it happens in 2023, will you be up for any role?

I am still in game mode. It doesn't feel that I have retired as I have just returned from the tour of England. Let's see. It is too early to say. I am home after a long time, and I did not have the time to think. I am still in a daze. And now, the Durga Puja is on in West Bengal. Let that be over, and then I will have time to think.

The run-out of Charlie Dean by Deepti Sharma created a controversy which may have left a bad taste...

The fact that we won the series 3-0 was the best thing. And I thought every moment was memorable. Controversy? Why are you calling it a controversy?

I felt it was well within the rules as she is not supposed to leave the crease early from the non-striker's end...

There you go, you have answered my question.

But the British press turned it into a controversy. What are your thoughts?

Everything happened within the rules, so there is nothing to explain really. The British media do that, and you can't help it.