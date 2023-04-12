Recent spike in Covid cases not an issue of concern, says health ministry

The current Covid case rise in the country is not an issue of concern, a top health ministry official said on April 12, adding the infections may continue to rise for the next eight to ten days.

The XBB sub-variant of the coronavirus has been isolated and an assessment of vaccine efficiency has been done. The variant is not fatal, the officials said on condition of anonymity.

Even though the cases of COVID are rising, the current surge of COVID cases cannot be called a wave, the official said.

India registered a single-day rise of 7,830 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 223 days. The count of active cases in the country increased to 40,215, health ministry's April 12 data shows.



