Delhi logs 980 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest since August 20 last year

Delhi logged 980 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since August 20, with a positivity rate of 25.98 percent, meaning one in every four people tested returned a positive result, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The national capital also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said. However, it added that COVID-19 was not the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, while the case sheet on the other death was awaited.

The coronavirus fresh cases emerged out of the 3,772 tests conducted the previous day.

On August 20 last, Delhi had recorded 1,109 fresh COVID-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the addition of the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,16,101. The death toll stands at 26,545, the bulletin stated.

Delhi on Monday logged 484 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 26.58 percent, along with three deaths. Delhi logged 699 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 percent on Sunday while four patients had died. The city recorded 535 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 percent. The national capital logged 733 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 percent. On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 percent, and one fatality. On Wednesday, Delhi added 509 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 percent, the highest in nearly 15 months.

In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30 percent mark.

Delhi has witnessed a spurt in the number of fresh Covid infections over the last fortnight amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country. The number of fresh cases had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The health department on Tuesday said 170 of the 7,945 beds in the city's dedicated Covid hospitals are occupied while 1,736 patients are in home isolation. The number of active cases currently stands at 2,876, it added.

Mock drills were conducted at hospitals in Delhi to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19 amid a surge in cases in the national capital.

The mock drill conducted on Tuesday was part of a nationwide exercise to take stock of the hospitals'' preparedness to tackle the surge in Covid cases. Officials had already announced that both public and private facilities are expected to participate in the exercise conducted on April 10 and 11. Amid a gradual increase in the number of Covid cases in Delhi, medical experts have said the virus'' new XBB.1.16 variant could be driving the surge. However, they maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get booster shots of vaccines. They also said this rise in the number of cases could be the result of more people getting themselves tested for Covid as a precaution when they actually get infected with the influenza virus and develop fever and related symptoms.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has said the rise in the number of influenza cases is due to the Influenza A sub-type H3N2. The H3N2 virus is leading to more hospitalisation than the other subtypes. The symptoms include a runny nose, persistent cough, and fever.