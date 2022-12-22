 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Covid 19 surge: Here's what the states are doing to curb the spread of the virus

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi, on Thursday afternoon will chair a high level meeting to review the Covid situation in the country.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a Covid review meeting on December 21, with experts and senior officials stressing the need for continued surveillance, even though there is no overall increase in the caseload as of now.(Representative Image/Reuters)

Owing to a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries and at least four cases linked to the new variant being confirmed in India, several states in the country are taking measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Also Read | Four cases of Covid variant driving China surge detected in India; govt directs random testing of foreign travellers: Sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting today amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in several countries, officials said. The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19: Fresh push to booster shots for adults; focus this time on mix-and- match doses

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase Covid-19 tests. Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has directed all the districts to follow a five-point program -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Sawant also directed them to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab sample for genome sequencing, for which seven laboratories are available in the state. The minister also directed them to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.