TCS to add 1,200 new jobs in Illinois by 2024 end

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on November 10 announced that it plans to expand in Illinois by creating 1,200 new jobs by the end of 2024. This investment is accompanied by a commitment to accelerate its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 25 percent more students and teachers.

TCS currently has more than 3,000 employees from Illinois, including 1,100 who were hired within the last five years. Naperville is home to one of the 30 TCS facilities in the US where the IT services firm help digitally transform and grow businesses that are cornerstones of the Illinois economy, such as United Airlines and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Over the last five years, TCS hired 512 graduates of Illinois colleges and universities, and it is the second largest recruiter of IT services talent in the country.

Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman of North America, TCS said, “Over the last few years, businesses in Illinois and across the U.S. have grappled with disruption – from the pandemic and inflation to supply chain problems and skyrocketing demand for talent.”

He added, “Our expansion in Illinois is driven by companies that use these obstacles as an opportunity to transform themselves and capture growth. They are investing to overcome today’s challenges and become more resilient for tomorrow. TCS is attracting the brightest talent in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity and other technologies to help them become future-ready enterprises.”

Governor JB Pritzker said, “TCS’ expansion is a testament to our first-rate education system and our extraordinarily talented workforce. With their STEM Education Initiatives, the next generation of Illinoisans will be prepared for the innovative jobs of the future—jobs that will transform our state into the premier tech hub in the nation. To our partners at TCS: thank you for your commitment to the State of Illinois. We couldn’t be happier to call you our neighbors.”