Moment of truth for Indian startups likely next year: Flipkart's Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Vikas SN
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:35 PM IST

Panel discussion at Bengaluru Tech Summit discussed valuations, India’s strength in the tech and startup ecosystem, backing innovative local ideas and the way forward, among others.

(L-R) Accel India's Prashanth Prakash, Flipkart's Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath, Udaan's Sujeet Kumar, Prosus Ventures' Ashutosh Sharma

After 2021's funding frenzy, 2022 has been the year of corrections for India's tech and startup ecosystem, as it deals with rising inflation, looming recession, and other macro environmental challenges.

These issues will continue to impact startups and tech companies in the coming year as well, the country's top tech and startup executives said in a panel discussion at Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 18.

Flipkart Group Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy said some amount of "moment of truth" will come into the market by April or May next year "People will have to go back and raise money. At that time, we will have to see what happens to valuations," he said.

New-age domestic tech companies such as Paytm, Zomato, PB Fintech and Nykaa have taken a beating this year amid a broader meltdown of global tech stocks due to rising interest rates.

"What happens to public stocks will eventually happen to private stocks with a timing difference. And what happens to global markets will eventually translate everywhere," he said.

