Yuan gains on hopes of COVID policy easing; dollar slides

Reuters
Nov 29, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

The U.S. dollar, which rallied in the previous session on mounting worries over China's COVID situation, pared some of its overnight gains and moved broadly lower.

The yuan jumped on Tuesday ahead of a COVID-19 press briefing in China later in the day that is spurring hopes of a potential easing in the country's strict pandemic restrictions following an unprecedented episode of unrest.

The offshore yuan was nearly 0.9% stronger at 7.1832 per dollar after a statement from the country's National Health Commission said its representatives and others from two agencies involved in disease control and prevention would speak at a COVID press briefing at 0700 GMT on Tuesday.

"People are getting quite excited about some sort of reopening," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The Aussie, often used as a liquid proxy for the yuan, rose 0.77% to $0.6704. The kiwi similarly gained 0.71% to $0.6204.

Sterling edged 0.36% higher to $1.2001.