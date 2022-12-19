 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

YouTube's creator ecosystem contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to India’s GDP in 2021: Report

Vikas SN
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST

This is a substantial increase since YouTube last reported these findings for 2020 on March 3, 2022. In 2020, the report stated that the YouTube creator ecosystem contributed Rs 6,800 crore to India's GDP and supported the equivalent of 6,83,900 full-time jobs.

YouTube

YouTube is touting the economic value of its creator ecosystem in India, as the competition among global tech giants and domestic Internet firms heats up to attract creators to their respective platforms in the country.

The Google-owned platform stated that its expanding base of creative entrepreneurs contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the Indian GDP in 2021 and supported the equivalent of 7,50,000 full-time jobs in the country, citing a report by the consulting firm Oxford Economics unveiled on December 19.

This is a substantial increase since YouTube last reported these findings for 2020 on March 3, 2022. In 2020, the report stated that the YouTube creator ecosystem contributed Rs 6,800 crore to India's GDP and supported the equivalent of 6,83,900 full-time jobs.

"We are delighted that YouTube’s creative ecosystem continues to power India’s creator economy, supporting new jobs and opportunities across the length and breadth of the country. We have come a long way in this journey and remain committed to introducing new ways for creators to engage with their audiences, across languages, and grow their revenues," Ajay Vidyasagar, YouTube's Director of South, Southeast Asia, and APAC Emerging Markets, said in a statement.

Oxford Economics stated that for this year's report, they surveyed 5,633 creators of all sizes, 523 businesses, and 4,021 YouTube users.

Google defines creative entrepreneurs as creators with at least 10,000 subscribers on their largest channel and those with fewer subscribers who receive funds directly from YouTube, generate funds from other sources with their YouTube videos, and/or permanently employ other people to support their YouTube activities.