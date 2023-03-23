YouTube to shut down its video commerce app Simsim

YouTube is shutting down Simsim, the video commerce app it acquired in July 2021, as the Google-owned video-sharing site looks to focus on shopping features on its platform.

"As we discontinue the Simsim app, we'll be working with creators to introduce more monetisation opportunities for creators through an affiliate program and more shopping features across long-form videos, Shorts and livestreams on YouTube in 2023" a YouTube spokesperson told Moneycontrol on March 23.

The spokesperson said the video-sharing platform remains committed to building a "seamless" shopping experience for viewers and supporting creators' businesses. ET Prime was the first to report the development, saying Simsim would stop taking new orders after March 31, 2023.

YouTube introduced a dedicated shopping destination in India in July 2022, amid the rising adoption of live commerce and shoppable videos in the country. Available through YouTube's explore tab, it features shoppable content for viewers across formats including Shorts, livestreams, and long-form videos.

Vikas SN