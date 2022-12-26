 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Work vacations see a dip in demand in 2022, but the trend is here to stay

Maryam Farooqui & Yaruqhullah Khan
Dec 26, 2022 / 07:30 PM IST

Most travel and tourism sector insiders expect the trend to continue once the global economy recovers and travel gets back in vogue.

The trend of working from a beachfront resort, homestay in the hills, or even traveling between cities while working, often referred to as Workations, is seeing a dip in demand in 2022.

Workations combine work with vacation. Thanks to the buzz it has created, it is gaining popularity around the world.

Tourism-related businesses, countries and even companies are responding to the new trend with their existing offers.

But as companies start calling employees back to office, the global economic situation worsens, and inflation starts taking a toll, customers, even those with remote jobs, are becoming more conservative and spending less on travel, local travel agents, hotels, resorts online travel agents and online hotel booking companies told Moneycontrol.

However, despite a dip in popularity, most travel and tourism partners expect the trend to continue once the global economy recovers and travel gets back in vogue.

Demand for workation