Wipro to roll out 87% variable pay to employees for Q3

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Wipro is rolling out 87 percent of the variable pay for the third quarter of the financial year 2022-23, an email sent by Chief Human Resources Officer Saurabh Govil to employees has said.

All bands A to B3 employees and all bands in support functions whose payout is linked to the IT services company's performance would get the variable pay, the email reviewed by Moneycontrol shows.

“Considering the overall performance, with the company multiplier at 1, the variable pay for Q3 FY2022-23 is 87 percent for all those whose pay-out is linked to overall company performance,” the email read.

It applies to employees from the fresher to team-lead bands.