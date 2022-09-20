Wipro ropes in TCS's Dhruv Anand as managing director and country head for Japan

IT major Wipro today announced announced the appointment of Dhruv Anand as country head and managing director (MD) for operations in Japan, according to a stock exchange filing by the company.

Anand spent his formative years at Wipro before moving on to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) where he held leadership roles in sales, delivery, and account management for Japanese customers and their global operations.

In his most recent role at TCS, Anand led the manufacturing and hi-tech vertical with a focus on the Japanese automotive industry and ecosystem suppliers.

He has over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, specialising in consulting, digital engineering, internet of things, and emerging technologies across Japan’s automotive, manufacturing, and hi-tech sectors.

Anand holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecom from Pune Institute of Computer Technology and an MBA in marketing and finance from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies. He remains closely associated with the Linux Kernel community where he spent his early professional years in open-source software development.