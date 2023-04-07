 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What’s in store? Excited Apple aficionados hope an end to long waits for the latest products, disappointing after-sales service

Debangana Ghosh
Apr 07, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

Apart from a better customer experience, they are also looking forward to experiencing the thrill of shopping at a proper Apple store in India

Neha Kothi, 25, and her friends have been waiting for at least six months to upgrade their Apple products as they want to pick them from the new Mumbai store when it opens. Kothi and her family have been Apple loyalists for the past eight years.

The family, though, have not always had it easy finding their favourite Apple products at their nearest resellers and large format retailers. Moreover, customer service and after-sales service have been inconsistent across authorised stores in Mumbai.

Kothi, an HR professional, said her father would often ask his friends in New York to get the product in question whenever they are visiting India or she would get it herself when she travelled to Dubai.

“My iPhone stopped working in the middle of the pandemic and I was using my dad’s older iPhone. When I finally went to buy the iPhone 13 Pro during its launch, I had to wait for four months to get the product in Indian stores despite pre-ordering before the launch. Hopefully, now we’ll find Apple products at the same time as the rest of the world,” Kothi told Moneycontrol.