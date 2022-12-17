 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Veterans Unpacked | Former Medtronic chair and CEO: 'Be an authentic global leader with a clear purpose'

Pavan Lall
Dec 17, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Harvard Business School Professor and former Medtronic chair and CEO Bill George on the big shift in management, being an authentic leader and meeting the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala.

Bill George, Harvard Business School Professor, author and former Medtronic chair and CEO.

Note to readers: How ​do corporate leaders surf life after hanging up their boots? What do they do next? What are the lessons they learned in their eventful journeys? What advice do they have for the current crop of leaders? Veterans Unpacked is a new series of interviews aimed to offer readers lessons from retired bosses on life outside the corner office.

Bill George is former chair and CEO of Medtronic, a medical device manufacturer. During his tenure there, he practiced what he preached.  When he became CEO in 1991, he pledged to fill the role for only ten years, following his belief that diversification of a company’s leadership was the best way to ensure its future success. As promised, he resigned as board chair of Medtronic in 2002.

Earlier in his career, George was a senior executive with Honeywell and Litton Industries and served in the US Department of Defense. He has served on the boards of Novartis and Target Corporation, and now serves as director of ExxonMobil, Goldman Sachs, and the Mayo Clinic. He is also a Harvard Business School Professor, trustee of the World Economic Forum USA and Guthrie Theater and a former Trustee of Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

What have you been up to since hanging up your boots?

I retired from Medtronic in 2002 after completing my term as chair & CEO. Since then, I have been teaching leaders at Harvard Business School and other places as well as writing a series of books about leadership. I am focusing on developing and inspiring the next generation of authentic emerging leaders in Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. I do so with my new book, True North: Emerging Leader Edition, appearing on television, radio and podcasts, teaching in the classroom, and giving speeches to leaders while mentoring many leaders from CEOs to MBAs.