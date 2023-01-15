 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US-based Exusia summoned by PF Commissioner for non-payment of dues

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 15, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Several ex-employees have alleged that the company has been deducting TDS and PF from employees' salaries but not depositing the same.

Pune-based labour union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has also complained to the EPFO, the state labour ministry, and the income tax department about Exusia not remitting PF and TDS (tax deducted at source) dues. (representative image)

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a notice to the US-based IT services and consulting firm Exusia over a complaint by an ex-employee that the firm had not remitted his provident fund (PF) dues for the period July-October 2022.

“.....it is to inform that a grievance… received from Mr Ganesh Gorakh Darekar states that the establishment, M/s Exusia India Pvt Ltd, has not remitted PF dues for the period July 2022 to October 2022 in respect of the said member,” the notice by the Assistant Commissioner of EPFO, Pune, reads.

"[Exusia] is directed to visit the EPFO office, verify the grievance, and submit a comprehensive report to the office within two days,’’ the notice dated January 9 added.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the notice. As per rules, employers are required to make the EPF contribution within 15 days of the end of the month for which salary has been paid.

Exusia is yet to respond to Moneycontrol's queries about the notice. The report will be updated when their response comes in.

Pune-based labour union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) has also complained to the EPFO, the state labour ministry, and the income tax department about Exusia not remitting PF and TDS (tax deducted at source) dues.