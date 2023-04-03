 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Unclaimed deposits with Indian banks fell by Rs 13,250 crore in a year, shows govt data

Harsh Kumar
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

Unclaimed deposits with banks fell to Rs 35,012 crore from Rs 48,262 crore a year ago, according to data made available by the government.

On April 3, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad in a written reply to the parliament said the total amount of unclaimed deposits transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by public sector banks (PSBs) in respect of deposits which have not been operated for 10 years or more, was Rs 35,012 crore till February 2023 as against Rs 48,262 in March 2022 last year.

An unclaimed deposit is a deposit that does not see any activity like infusion of funds or withdrawal from the depositor for 10 years or more, and is deemed as an inactive deposit.

Banks have to report the number of unclaimed deposits and the amount of the same to the RBI. After this, the unclaimed deposits are transferred to the central bank's Depositors Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF).