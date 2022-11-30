 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Uber adds rear seat belt reminder, SOS integration with local police

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST

The ride-hailing app has launched new tech features in India to improve customer safety and security

Uber rides will now receive an audio reminder to wear rear seat belts, along with push notifications at the start of trip (Representative Image)

Ride-hailing firm Uber has launched a rear seat belt reminder and SOS integration with local police among a string of safety features for customers in India, the Business Standard has reported.

An audio reminder to wear rear seat belts would be sent with push notifications at the start of a trip. There is also a provision for SOS integration with local police, including sharing of live location and other critical information and detection of trip anomalies, the report said.

Sooraj Nair, head (safety operations), Uber India and South Asia, told the business daily the company was “committed to investing in technology and human intervention to improve drivers and riders experience on the platform” and would continue looking at solutions for the same.

The SOS integration feature is already live in Hyderabad and Uber was in “active talks” with other major metro cities to extend the reach, the report said.

The RideCheck feature, first introduced in 2019 to detect unusually long stops during a ride, has been upgraded. RideCheck 3.0 also detects unexpected routes being taken and the trip ending unexpectedly before the rider’s final destination.