Twitter looks to woo global creators by enabling them to offer subscriptions

Twitter has on April 28 announced the worldwide rollout of its 'Subscriptions' feature, that lets people subscribe to individual accounts, as the Elon Musk-owned social media firm looks to woo creators onto its platform.

Subscriptions is a rebranded version of the company's earlier Super Follows feature that was introduced in 2021 and was available only in certain markets such as the United States.

It is separate from the social media firm's subscription service Twitter Blue that gives users an option to buy a verified blue checkmark along with a host of features like the ability to edit tweets, post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters and lesser ads among others.

With Subscriptions, creators can charge people to provide access to exclusive tweets across text, images and long-form videos, special badges and subscriber-only live audio sessions through Twitter Spaces. They will also have a dedicated tab on their notifications timeline that will only show activity from their subscribers.

Vikas SN