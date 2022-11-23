 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tragedy-hit Mistry family has $29 billion fortune locked in a bitter feud

Nov 23, 2022 / 06:49 AM IST

Through five generations and 157 years, the Mistrys have grown an empire responsible for building palaces, factories and stadiums across Asia.

It’s been a harrowing year for Shapoor Mistry. After losing his father and younger brother in the span of three months, the scion of one of the world’s richest clans now faces a major business challenge.

Through five generations and 157 years, the Mistrys have grown an empire responsible for building palaces, factories and stadiums across Asia. But the family fortune, estimated at $29 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, is about 90% locked up in a festering feud with India’s biggest conglomerate, Tata Group.

Now Mistry, 57, will have to figure out how to resolve that dispute and free up cash as a weakening economy and rising interest rates rattle his Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which just emerged from years of financial stress during the pandemic. He has met with lawyers and consultants, people familiar with the discussions said. Those, along with family friends, have offered to mediate when the time is right, they added, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

The Mistrys and Tatas — who both belong to the Parsi Zoroastrian community — had been close for almost a century before they fell out.

Most of the Mistrys’ wealth is derived from the about 18% stake the family holds in Tata Sons Pvt., the main holding company of the $128 billion giant that owns marque brands including Jaguar Land Rover. The bad blood between the two parties has meant Mistry can’t sell those holdings, making it one of the most illiquid fortunes on the planet.

“The yearslong dispute between Tata Sons and Shapoorji Pallonji Group has re-emphasized the need for Indian companies to build in specific clauses around acquisitions, mergers and sales,” said Kavil Ramachandran, a professor and senior advisor at the Thomas Schmidheiny Centre for Family Enterprise of the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad. He added that he expects some senior members of the Parsi community to help initiate a mediation process between the two families at some point.