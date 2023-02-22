 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top 7 cities add 2.6 million sq ft of mall space in 2022: Report

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Bengaluru registered the highest uptick in mall rentals, around 27 percent, followed by Kolkata at 20 percent and MMR at 9 percent in 2022 over the previous year.

In 2022, the top seven cities added 2.6 million square feet (msf) of mall space, a 27 percent increase over the previous year, according to a report by real estate consultant ANAROCK states. However, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were the only cities with supply additions in 2022.

Over the next four-five years, nearly 25 msf of mall space is expected to be added. NCR and Hyderabad account for 46 percent of the upcoming supply, followed by Bengaluru with 19 percent, the report, India Retail Real Estate: Revived, Reshaped, & Reinforced, said.

The top cities now have over 51 msf of mall stock across the country with NCR, MMR, and Bengaluru accounting for 62 percent of the total stock.

“Further, the retail market size is expected to touch $2 trillion by 2032, growing from $690 billion in 2021, facilitating the organised retail sector to grow at 25 percent CAGR," Anuj Kejriwal, CEO and Managing Director at ANAROCK Retail, said.