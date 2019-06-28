App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated :

India to get over 65 million sq ft of new mall space by 2022-end: Report

Indian retail sector attracted $ 1.9 billion private equity funds between the first quarter of 2015 to the first quarter of 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India is expected to get over 65 million sq ft of new mall space by 2022, with the top seven metro cities likely to house 72 percent of this space, according to a report by ANAROCK.

The report, titled “TCCx: Redefining the Future of Retail Malls," noted that Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru would see the highest supply of mall space, while tier 2 and tier 3 cities are to see 18.2 million sq ft of new supply.

Region-wise, space for new malls in West India tops out at 25 million sq ft, followed by South India at 21.7 million sq ft, North India at 11.9 million sq ft and East India at 6.4 million sq ft.

Prominent tier 2 and tier 3 cities for retail growth include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Baroda, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Cuttack, Dehradun, Goa, Guwahati, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Mysore, Surat, Rourkela, and Trivandrum.

The retail sector will witness new trends in fund-raising, including increased platform-level deals and retail real estate investment trusts (REITs).The Indian retail industry has moved from long-term leasing to short-term leasing tenures (3-5 years) to enable constant updating of the brand mix within the mall. Globally, the standard lease term is still above five years, it said.

“Of the 65 million sq ft of new mall supply hitting the Indian market by 2022-end, nearly two-thirds (40 million sq ft) will deploy by 2020-end itself - and not just in the metros. This new supply is also driven by the increasing interest of institutional investors - including private equity players - who invested almost $1.9 billion into Indian retail between 2015 and Q1 2019,” said Anuj Kejriwal, MD and CEO, ANAROCK Retail.

In fact, over 60 percent of this investment corpus was infused in the last two years (2017 and 2018) alone, making these the best years for the retail sector in recent times. Notwithstanding the decline in deal activity in the second half of 2018 following the non-banking financial institutions (NBFC) induced liquidity crisis, the retail segment attracted investments of almost $115 million in just the first quarter of 2019, he said.

The report also maintains that REITs can be a viable tool for mall developers to raise funds, but this fund-raising instrument still needs to mature sufficiently. Also, the retail REIT structure and performance may not be directly comparable with the commercial office sector.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 05:02 pm

