This year will be challenging, especially for energy-importing countries: IEA chief

Rachita Prasad
Feb 06, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

Birol says clean energy is growing very strongly, but the oil and gas markets are still volatile

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, says that while clean energy is growing strongly across the world, the oil and natural gas markets will remain volatile as global factors play out. Birol told Rachita Prasad of Moneycontrol that 2023 will be a challenging year, especially for energy-importing developing countries.

Birol said last year’s energy crisis triggered a stronger case for investing in renewable energy. Commenting on concerns over hydropower projects in view of the sinking of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand, he said hydropower needs to be developed in a sustainable manner. Edited excerpts:

In October, the IEA said the world faced a global energy crisis of “unprecedented depth and complexity.” Where do we stand right now?

February 24 was the start of the [Russia-Ukraine] war and only a week later, March 1, I had a press conference and I told your colleagues that I believe we are entering the first global energy crisis. And the world has never ever witnessed an energy crisis of this depth and of this complexity….