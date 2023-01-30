Tech Mahindra's budgeting, hiring and operational metrics to be reviewed monthly: CEO CP Gurnani

Tech Mahindra's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer CP Gurnani urged his management team to meet every month instead of quarterly basis to respond to the market trends. While the executive remains on bullish on the overall demand environment, decision making by clients is taking time, he added.

During its Q3FY23 earnings announcement on January 30, Gurnani said: "Given the current environment, I expect Tech Mahindra to be an agile organisation. By an agile organisation I mean, budgeting, hiring and overall management of operational metrics will be discussed every month. I expect the management to meet every month and respond to the market trends, instead of every quarter."

The IT services firm reported net new deal wins worth $795 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, up by 13 percent YoY. This was driven by deal wins in the cloud engineering, healthcare and telecom segments.

Net new deal wins stood at $704 million in the same quarter last fiscal year. Sequentially, deal wins were up by 11.03 percent from $716 million in the last quarter.

Debangana Ghosh