Tata EVs to get better driving range through 'Gen 3' architecture: Shailesh Chandra

Tata Motors, on April 29, unveiled its new Avinya EV concept.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director, Tata Motors PVs, and Passenger Electric Mobility, said that Gen 3 architecture would look at increasing the range and the target is over 500km. The new EV is based on Tata’s new 'Generation 3' platform for pure electric vehicles that would be coming in the future.

"Avinya EV removes the clutter, focuses on minimalism, technology is intuitive and working in the background," Chandra added.

The production-spec vehicles based on the Gen 3 platform will be launched by 2025.

Tata Motors EV 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Intend to bring Avinya into markets in 2025, says Shailesh Chandra

Chandra also informed Tata's first concept EV Curvv will be brought to the market within the next 24 months.

He further acknowledged the challenges of infrastructure and consumer mindset in the future.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari: Bottleneck in PLI scheme will be addressed

"Tata Motors will come up with multiple EV products with the generation three architecture," he added.

Tata Motors promises greater structural safety, driver assist, and water and dustproofing technology in the new concept EV. Tata Motors insists that software is key to differentiation in the future.