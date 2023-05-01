 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery unit 'Handpicked'

Tushar Goenka
May 01, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

While Swiggy has shut divisions like Handpicked and meat delivery as they did not yield desired results and also to reduce the company’s overall costs, it is also toying with newer verticals like Swiggy Maxx, its e-commerce-like platform.

Handpicked was being piloted in a few zones in Bengaluru.

Prosus-backed food tech giant, Swiggy has shuttered its premium grocery delivery pilot Handpicked, which was functional in certain areas of Bengaluru.

Handpicked has been shut just days after Moneycontrol reported that the SoftBank-backed giant had begun charging users a “platform fee” of Rs 2 per order, irrespective of the cart value, as the company looks to control its costs.

"Handpicked was being piloted in a few zones in Bengaluru and we have had several positive learnings from it," a Swiggy spokesperson told Moneycontrol.

