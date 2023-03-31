 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan to take over as Instamart head, Karthik Gurumurthy steps aside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Karthik Gurumurthy is going on a sabbatical and says on his return, he will join another new vertical in the company

Karthik Gurumurthy, who was heading Swiggy’s quick commerce business Instamart, has stepped aside, with food delivery firm’s co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli taking over the role.

Addepalli, who also heads the company’s InsanelyGood business, was elevated as co-founder of Swiggy in July 2021, six years after he joined the Bengaluru-based firm. He has also spearheaded SuprDaily, rebranded as InsanelyGood, since October 2021.

In a March 31 post on LinkedIn, Gurumurthy, who is going on a sabbatical, said Instamart was almost a billion-dollar business.

“Today business continues to grow, great relationship with our brand partners and with few of our stores already being profitable, it just feels how the seed germinated into a sampling and is now a big strong tree,” he wrote.