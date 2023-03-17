 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Why TCS named 57-year-old Krithivasan as CEO designate, when age is not on his side: Kotak Institutional Equities

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

Krithivasan’s long tenure with the company and vast experience in the industry, makes experts positive on the smooth leadership transition ahead.

K Krithivasan

After the unexpected resignation of TCS CEO & MD Rajesh Gopinathan on March 16, the focus is now on CEO designate K Krithivasan who is set to take over the role from September 2023.

Analysts have expressed confidence in Krithivasan, who is currently global head of BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) business, on the back of his long tenure with the company as well as his vast experience in the Industry.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities says that while exits are possible, it must be pointed out that Krithivasan was a clear front-runner in case Rajesh ever wished to step down.

“The question that we have been asked is why appoint Krithivasan when age is not on his side; after all, Krithivasan is 57 years old,” it highlighted.