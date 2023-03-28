 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Transformers and Rectifiers gains 5% on bagging Rs 184-crore order from central utility

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

The share price rose 99 percent in the last 9 months.

Transformers and Rectifiers

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) added 5 percent intraday on March 28 after the company bagged a Rs 184-crore order from a central utility.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said the orders fall under the normal course of business and the company neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders, nor fall within related party transactions, the company said.

With this order, the company’s order book as on date stands at Rs 1,555 crore.

