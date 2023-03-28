Transformers and Rectifiers gains 5% on bagging Rs 184-crore order from central utility

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) added 5 percent intraday on March 28 after the company bagged a Rs 184-crore order from a central utility.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) said the orders fall under the normal course of business and the company neither has any interest in these entities that awarded the orders, nor fall within related party transactions, the company said.

With this order, the company’s order book as on date stands at Rs 1,555 crore.

At 9:38am, Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 56.70, up Rs 2.91, or 5.41 percent, on the BSE. The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 82.25 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.10 on 20 January, 2023 and 20 June, 2022, respectively. The share price rose 99 percent in the last nine months.

Moneycontrol News