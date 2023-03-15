 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This small-cap stock gains 11%; hits 52-week high on supply order from Middle East

Suchitra Mandal
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Manufacturing and forging company, Balu Forge Industries gained 6 percent on Wednesday after bagging a supply order for powertrain sub-assemblies to a tractor manufacturer in Middle East.

Balu Forge shares jumped 11 percent and hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 99.85 on Wednesday after the company secured a trial order from a Middle-East tractor maker.

The trial order initially comprises supply of 10,000 sets of sub-assemblies with a scope to increase it to over 50,000 annually.  The precision engineering company has started the supply under the said contract and expects to generate further revenue in the upcoming quarters.

According to the management, the supply order is in line with the company’s objective to expand its presence in international markets and also marks an entrant for it in the field of powertrain sub-assembly production and supplies.